The Sea View, Chorley.

The pub has been serving ales since 1891 when William Desoer was the landlord. The 1911 census lists a James Bond as landlord!



The Pub faces the West and rumour has it if you stood on the roof you could see the sea. Maybe you might have seen it 100 years ago but you would now be looking towards Southport and there is precious little sea there.

Over the years the Ribble Estuary there has silted up and now it is mainly marsh land.



But the beer is good at the Sea View.