Classic Fiat Arbath 695 Touring by alfsson
251 / 365

Classic Fiat Arbath 695 Touring

Displayed in the foyer of an Italian restaurant north of Preston. If genuine it's worth over £30,000.
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Paul Alfsson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day.
68% complete

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Cute car. £30,000 really.
September 9th, 2022  
