252 / 365
We Love Manchester
One of the most poignant pieces of graffiti in Manchester is this work by the local artist Quebek, It can be seen in the Northern Quarter.
The Bee is synonymous with Manchester. There are bees on the coat of arms which dates back to 1840. Many of the buildings were decorated with the coat of arms which depicts bees flying over a globe.
This mural commemorates the 22 lives lost during the IRA bomb blast of 2017.
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
Paul Alfsson
@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
252
photos
16
followers
19
following
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365, 2016/17
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
22nd April 2019 11:40am
Tags
graffiti
,
manchester
,
bees
Bill Davidson
Love it!
September 10th, 2022
