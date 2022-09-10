We Love Manchester

One of the most poignant pieces of graffiti in Manchester is this work by the local artist Quebek, It can be seen in the Northern Quarter.



The Bee is synonymous with Manchester. There are bees on the coat of arms which dates back to 1840. Many of the buildings were decorated with the coat of arms which depicts bees flying over a globe.



This mural commemorates the 22 lives lost during the IRA bomb blast of 2017.