The Halfway House, Chorley by alfsson
The Halfway House, Chorley

This friendly establishment is so called because it is midway between London and Glasgow on the A6.
It was not built as a coach house, in fact it was a farm house. It has held a license since 1841.
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

Paul Alfsson

Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
