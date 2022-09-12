Sign up
254 / 365
The Halfway House, Chorley
This friendly establishment is so called because it is midway between London and Glasgow on the A6.
It was not built as a coach house, in fact it was a farm house. It has held a license since 1841.
12th September 2022
12th Sep 22
Paul Alfsson
@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to take and post one photo on each day. This...
Photo Details
