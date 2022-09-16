Edward Smith-Stanley, 14th Earl of Derby

The 14th Earl was British Prime Minister three times, however his periods of office all lasted for less than two years and a total service of less that four years. He was the MP for Preston.



This statue was desecrated by the Suffragettes and covered with tar - some of this can still be seen between his legs on his inside coat tails.



This was NOT the man after whom the horse race is named. That was the 12th Earl of Derby, also called Edward Smith-Stanley.