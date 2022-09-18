Salford Firsts Sculpture

The Renowned sculptor Emma Rodgers has created a horse and lamppost sculpture for Bexley Square off Chapel Street to celebrate Salford’s pioneering history.

“The design was developed and refined focusing on some of the firsts in Salford and people who have helped shape its rich history.”



The body of a horse is used to represent Salford having the first horse-drawn bus service and also to recognise the use of horses in Salford’s mining and canal history.

The veins of the horse’s thigh represent the Bridgewater Canal, which is the first cut canal in the world to have the first steam boat sailing along it.

The horse is tethered to a lamppost to represent Chapel Street as the first street in England to be lit by gas in 1806, which allowed deliveries to and from the factories to continue after dark.

The lamppost has details of willow trees as the name of Salford came from Sealhford meaning ‘ford by the willow trees’.