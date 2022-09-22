Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
264 / 365
St. Bede's RC Church, Clayton-le-Woods, Preston
Described as the "Church of St Bede and attached Presbytery@, this is an unusual building basically made from three houses. It was erected in 1823.
It has a "Pinnacled copper Bellcote or Spirelet that was added in 1964.
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul Williamson
@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to try to take and post one photo on each...
264
photos
16
followers
19
following
72% complete
View this month »
257
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365, 2016/17
Camera
VR320,D725
Taken
22nd September 2022 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close