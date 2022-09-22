Previous
St. Bede's RC Church, Clayton-le-Woods, Preston by alfsson
St. Bede's RC Church, Clayton-le-Woods, Preston

Described as the "Church of St Bede and attached Presbytery@, this is an unusual building basically made from three houses. It was erected in 1823.
It has a "Pinnacled copper Bellcote or Spirelet that was added in 1964.
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

Paul Williamson

@alfsson
