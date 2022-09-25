Previous
Chili Peppers and Capsicums in the Greenhouse by alfsson
Chili Peppers and Capsicums in the Greenhouse

Sufficient chilis to dry and grind into power to keep us in curry during 2023.
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

Paul Williamson

@alfsson
Susan Wakely ace
Nice and healthy plentiful supply.
September 25th, 2022  
