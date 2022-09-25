Sign up
Previous
Next
266 / 365
Chili Peppers and Capsicums in the Greenhouse
Sufficient chilis to dry and grind into power to keep us in curry during 2023.
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
1
0
Paul Williamson
@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to try to take and post one photo on each...
266
photos
16
followers
19
following
72% complete
259
260
261
262
263
264
265
266
Tags
home
,
chili
,
peppers
,
greenhouse
,
capsicums
,
grown.
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice and healthy plentiful supply.
September 25th, 2022
