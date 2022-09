Old Clock Tower at Horwich

This used to be on top of the Chorley New Road Primary School in Horwich, near Bolton. The school was demolished and the clock removed and preserved. It stands on a short plinth in a fenced area in front of the new school's playground.

The local newspaper says it cost £15,000 to do this. It's rather a pity that more money was not found to build a proper tower to raise it off the ground. Surely another £2,000 would have done it.

Shame also is, IT DON'T WORK!