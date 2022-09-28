Previous
Gardener's Cottage RHS Bridgewater by alfsson
269 / 365

Gardener's Cottage RHS Bridgewater

The new RHS Bridgewater Garden was established and opened in 2019. It is on land that belonged the third Duke of Bridgewater who created the Bridgewater Canal in Manchester,
Extensive gardens were made here at Worsley New Hall, Salford. These gardens were visited by Queen Victoria in 1851 and 1857 and later by King Edward VII in 1909.
The original house was demolished in the 1940's.
On 31.5.22 seventy new trees were planted to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee of HM Queen Elizabeth II. Unfortunately the Queen did not visit RHS Bridgewater during her reign.
