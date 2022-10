Food for Thought

I went to the surgery for my flu jab this morning. I had to queue inside and saw this on the notice board.

It shows the amount of sugar we consume in ordinary foods - from strawberries to chips. The number of tea spoons of sugar are quoted and attached to each one is a poly bag containing that amount of it.

It was frightening! A man is supposed to have 38gm per day. I didn't dare count up my intake.

At the bottom there is cheese - low in sugar - but they say it contains FAT!