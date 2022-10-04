Previous
Sweet Spanish Chestnut (Castanea sativa) by alfsson
275 / 365

Sweet Spanish Chestnut (Castanea sativa)

Large trees bearing a "conker" like fruit in Adlington.
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Paul Williamson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to try to take and post one photo on each...
