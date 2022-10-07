Previous
Acorns by alfsson
279 / 365

Acorns

This year seems to be a bumper year for wild fruit. There are plenty of acorns, chestnuts, rosehips and berries of all kinds about.
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Paul Williamson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to try to take and post one photo on each...
76% complete

