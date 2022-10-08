Previous
Halloween is approaching by alfsson
Halloween is approaching

The Rose & Crown in Chorley is ready, are you?
I saw lovely pumpkins for sale at the local Spar, but now at £4.99 each! That's a lot of money to cut up and throw away.
Paul Williamson

@alfsson
