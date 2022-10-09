Previous
The Ann Pollard Drinking Fountain, Chorley by alfsson
The Ann Pollard Drinking Fountain, Chorley

On the street beside the gates of Astley Park the fountain was erected in 1861. Ann Pollard was the wife of Johannes Pollard, a church warden at St. Laurence Church (opposite) and his name is on the sundial posted on 23 March.
9th October 2022

