285 / 365
Dawn breaks over Babbacombe
The early morning mist is cascading over Torquay Golf Course and falling over Shag Rocks into the sea.
Once more photographed from the comfort ofour hotel room (with the window wide open).
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
Paul Williamson
@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to try to take and post one photo on each...
Album
365, 2016/17
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
13th October 2022 7:33am
morning
mist
babbacombe
Peter Byrne
The mist flowing looks spectacular. fav
October 18th, 2022
