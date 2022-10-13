Previous
Dawn breaks over Babbacombe by alfsson
Dawn breaks over Babbacombe

The early morning mist is cascading over Torquay Golf Course and falling over Shag Rocks into the sea.
Once more photographed from the comfort ofour hotel room (with the window wide open).
13th October 2022 13th Oct 22

Paul Williamson

Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to try to take and post one photo on each...
Peter Byrne
The mist flowing looks spectacular. fav
October 18th, 2022  
