Previous
Next
Sputnik? by alfsson
288 / 365

Sputnik?

Modern Art in Teignmouth.
Camera tripods, aerials, bicycle wheels and a few more bits and pieces make an intriguing object. Maybe it's controlled from that red thing in the sea?
16th October 2022 16th Oct 22

Paul Williamson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to try to take and post one photo on each...
78% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Very intriguing!
October 18th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Intriguing indeed.
October 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise