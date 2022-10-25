Previous
Autumn leaves, Autumn Reflection. by alfsson
296 / 365

Autumn leaves, Autumn Reflection.

On the canal bank in Adlington.
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Paul Williamson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to try to take and post one photo on each...
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely reflections
October 25th, 2022  
