Runshaw College, Euxton

The main building was built as the offices of the Royal Ordnance Factory, Chorley in 1939, they now house a part of Runshaw College the Sixth Form College serving Leyland and Chorley.



The iron girder is a mystery, presumably it was a part of the old factory.

There are several fire hydrants in place, essential when explosives were being made here.

The bus is some sort of advert for the college.