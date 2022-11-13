Sign up
315 / 365
Centurion Tank
The tank, made in Leyland, is on the Penwortham bypass near Preston. Today there were many metal poppies in front of it.
13th November 2022
13th Nov 22
1
1
Paul Williamson
@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to try to take and post one photo on each...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365, 2016/17
Camera
VR320,D725
Taken
12th November 2022 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Fisher Family
A very nice shot! It reminded me of the old post World War One photos when a number of towns had tanks on display. Fav!
Ian
November 13th, 2022
Ian