Centurion Tank by alfsson
315 / 365

Centurion Tank

The tank, made in Leyland, is on the Penwortham bypass near Preston. Today there were many metal poppies in front of it.
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

Paul Williamson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to try to take and post one photo on each...
Fisher Family
A very nice shot! It reminded me of the old post World War One photos when a number of towns had tanks on display. Fav!

Ian
November 13th, 2022  
