Puccini's, Penwortham by alfsson
Puccini's, Penwortham

A restaurant with a famous name and an image of the famous composer Puccini. At first I didn't recognize him because he is not wearing his traditional Bowler hat, however, I did find pics of him in a Fedora and with a moustache, on Google.
14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

Paul Williamson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to try to take and post one photo on each...
Delboy79 ace
We have an Italian restaurant the same in Swinton,Manchester.I wonder how many there are throughout the uk.Perhaps a Project?
November 17th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
It looks a big establishment.
November 17th, 2022  
