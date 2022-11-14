Sign up
Previous
Next
316 / 365
Puccini's, Penwortham
A restaurant with a famous name and an image of the famous composer Puccini. At first I didn't recognize him because he is not wearing his traditional Bowler hat, however, I did find pics of him in a Fedora and with a moustache, on Google.
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
2
0
Paul Williamson
@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to try to take and post one photo on each...
318
photos
16
followers
13
following
87% complete
View this month »
311
312
313
314
315
316
317
318
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365, 2016/17
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
13th November 2022 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
opera
,
puccini
,
composres
Delboy79
ace
We have an Italian restaurant the same in Swinton,Manchester.I wonder how many there are throughout the uk.Perhaps a Project?
November 17th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
It looks a big establishment.
November 17th, 2022
