Previous
Next
"As cheap as Chip!" by alfsson
317 / 365

"As cheap as Chip!"

I told you the price of fish & chips was extortionate in Brixham. It was twice the price of here in Blackpool ON THE GOLDEN MILE and only a few yards from the Tower.
(And they still post "Tomorrow's fish is still in the sea."
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

Paul Williamson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to try to take and post one photo on each...
87% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise