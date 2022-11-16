Previous
Blackpool by alfsson
318 / 365

Blackpool

A lovely dry and sunny day by the sea in Blackpool today, but it was cold!
We walked along the Prom while it was quiet, before the Beeb and the Dancers arrived for the weekend.
Cry, cry, "I'll be gutted if we don't make it to Blackpool" Sob, sob!
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

Paul Williamson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to try to take and post one photo on each...
87% complete

View this month »

