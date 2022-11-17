Previous
Blackpool Tower again by alfsson
Blackpool Tower again

One for Colourfan, this is a two part panorama shot taken from across the street.
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Paul Williamson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to try to take and post one photo on each...
87% complete

