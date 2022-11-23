Previous
Next
Christmas Preparations by alfsson
325 / 365

Christmas Preparations

Dressing the Christmas Tree at the Mormon Temple, Chorley
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

Paul Williamson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to try to take and post one photo on each...
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise