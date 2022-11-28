Previous
Next
Ornate Planter by alfsson
330 / 365

Ornate Planter

A rather ornate planter in Astley Park, Chorley. It looks looks a huge chimney pot or perhaps it came for some battlements?
28th November 2022 28th Nov 22

Paul Williamson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to try to take and post one photo on each...
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise