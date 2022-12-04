Previous
Glorious Autumn by alfsson
336 / 365

Glorious Autumn

December, and there are still plenty of leaves on the trees. Beautiful colours!
4th December 2022

Paul Williamson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to try to take and post one photo on each...
92% complete



Photo Details

