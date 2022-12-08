Previous
Next
Christmas Greetings by alfsson
340 / 365

Christmas Greetings

On display where we had lunch today. I thought it was very pretty.
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Paul Williamson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to try to take and post one photo on each...
93% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
What a great little tinseltastic tree.
December 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise