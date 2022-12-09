Previous
Me and Mike by alfsson
341 / 365

Me and Mike

Caspar and Balthazar awaiting the arrival of Melchior (who is late, as usual).
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

Paul Williamson

@alfsson
Having completed a full year several years ago I am beginning once more and intend to try to take and post one photo on each...
93% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Great tie and smiles. Maybe Melchior is struggling to carry the gold.
December 9th, 2022  
