Christmas Bears by alfsson
345 / 365

Christmas Bears

A display of five polar bears inside the MG car showroom. (It must be a Chinese thing.) They are I presume life size and I like the way they are dressed for our present negative night temperatures.
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

