The Archangel Moroni by alfsson
348 / 365

The Archangel Moroni

I went back to look at the Christmas tree at the Mormon Temple but I was very disappointed with it. I did take a shot, but I'll not use it.
Here is the angel lit up at night instead
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

