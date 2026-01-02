Previous
Medal by alia_801
Photo 2510

Medal

Memento of completing a 2500 km walking challenge in 2025. One of my favourite Conqueror challenge medals to date.
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

alia_801

@alia_801
Mad parrot girl living in Melbourne, Australia (UK ex-pat) with two sun conures and my partner. I needed a mission for the year, and...
687% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good for you- and an inspiration!
January 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact