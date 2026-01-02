Sign up
Previous
Photo 2510
Medal
Memento of completing a 2500 km walking challenge in 2025. One of my favourite Conqueror challenge medals to date.
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
1
0
alia_801
@alia_801
Mad parrot girl living in Melbourne, Australia (UK ex-pat) with two sun conures and my partner. I needed a mission for the year, and...
2510
photos
35
followers
79
following
687% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17
Taken
2nd January 2026 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
achievement
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good for you- and an inspiration!
January 2nd, 2026
