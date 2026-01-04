Previous
Six platypuses swimming by alia_801
Photo 2512

Six platypuses swimming

There was a series of lights showing Aussie animals in the 12 days of Christmas up around town. I spitted one other set, but when we went to try to find the others today they all seemed to have been taken down.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

alia_801

ace
@alia_801
Mad parrot girl living in Melbourne, Australia (UK ex-pat) with two parrots and my partner. l'm returning to 365 after a prolonged break. Won't...
688% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact