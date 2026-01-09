Sign up
Giant pod!
The trees have been dropping leaves, branches and all manner of things in today's 40C+ heat. Including this huge pod - it was about 30cm long. I think its some sort of under-developed pine cone or something...
9th January 2026
alia_801
ace
@alia_801
Mad parrot girl living in Melbourne, Australia (UK ex-pat) with two parrots and my partner. l'm returning to 365 after a prolonged break. Won't...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17
Taken
9th January 2026 4:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
