Previous
Giant pod! by alia_801
Photo 2517

Giant pod!

The trees have been dropping leaves, branches and all manner of things in today's 40C+ heat. Including this huge pod - it was about 30cm long. I think its some sort of under-developed pine cone or something...
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

alia_801

ace
@alia_801
Mad parrot girl living in Melbourne, Australia (UK ex-pat) with two parrots and my partner. l'm returning to 365 after a prolonged break. Won't...
689% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact