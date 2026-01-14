Previous
Dinnertime! by alia_801
Photo 2522

Dinnertime!

I'm still getting into the hang of daily photos again. The only photo I took on 14th was a pic of the dinner I'd just made from a recipe book given to me by my friend - so here you go! Tofu and chickpea stirfry with quinoa!
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

alia_801

ace
@alia_801
Mad parrot girl living in Melbourne, Australia (UK ex-pat) with two parrots and my partner. l'm returning to 365 after a prolonged break. Won't...
