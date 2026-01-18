Previous
New station by alia_801
New station

We went on a mission to explore our new train stations today - there were passports to get stamped and scavenger hunts to complete along the way. I think this was State Library - but it could have been Town Hall - I completely forgot to keep track!
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

alia_801

