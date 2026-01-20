Previous
Frogs on logs (and rocks) by alia_801
Frogs on logs (and rocks)

There is a frog-arium at my workplace and I often pass them by on my way about the place. It's always interesting to see their antics and where they are hanging out. I spotted three in this pic.
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

alia_801

Mad parrot girl living in Melbourne, Australia (UK ex-pat) with two parrots and my partner.
