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Roses by alia_801
Photo 2558

Roses

Some more pretty flowers from a morning c walk. It's a bit lighter now (for a little while at least) the clocks have gone back
8th April 2026 8th Apr 26

alia_801

ace
@alia_801
Mad parrot girl living in Melbourne, Australia (UK ex-pat) with two parrots and my partner. l'm returning to 365 after a prolonged break. Won't...
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