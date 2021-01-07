Previous
0107 - Cholo by alicats
7 / 365

0107 - Cholo

My Spanish Galgo, Cholo, out in the garden wearing his jammies to keep warm
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Alison Miller

@alicats
I'm a train driver living Carluke, near Glasgow in Scotland, UK. I am married and have four dogs and five cats. I started taking pictures...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Paula-Christine ace
Beautiful dog!
January 8th, 2021  
