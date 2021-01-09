Previous
Next
0109 Ted on the Chair by alicats
9 / 365

0109 Ted on the Chair

My cuddly little Ted Bear sitting on his favourite spot where he can watch everything going on
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

Alison Miller

@alicats
I'm a train driver living Carluke, near Glasgow in Scotland, UK. I am married and have four dogs and five cats. I started taking pictures...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise