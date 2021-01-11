Previous
0111 Chester in his box by alicats
11 / 365

0111 Chester in his box

One of five of my cats sat in the box next to the radiator in our kitchen, Chester's favourite place
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Alison Miller

@alicats
I'm a train driver living Carluke, near Glasgow in Scotland, UK. I am married and have four dogs and five cats. I started taking pictures...
