0120 Dew Web by alicats
20 / 365

0120 Dew Web

The weather has gone cold & snowy again but starting the thaw & its very foggy today. Went out into the garden & seen this spiders web glistening in the fog
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Alison Miller

@alicats
I'm a train driver living Carluke, near Glasgow in Scotland, UK. I am married and have four dogs and five cats. I started taking pictures...
