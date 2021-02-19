Previous
0219 Cholo is keen to start the day by alicats
50 / 365

0219 Cholo is keen to start the day

Cholo was bouncing on top of me this morning to get me out of bed, he was very determined!
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

Alison Miller

@alicats
I'm a train driver living Carluke, near Glasgow in Scotland, UK. I am married and have four dogs and five cats. I started taking pictures...
