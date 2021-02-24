Previous
0224 Rainbow Boat by alicats
55 / 365

0224 Rainbow Boat

Quick trip to Adrossan Harbour today where there is a maintenance yard for boats. It’s always strange to see a boat out of water.
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

Alison Miller

@alicats
I'm a train driver living Carluke, near Glasgow in Scotland, UK. I am married and have four dogs and five cats. I started taking pictures...
