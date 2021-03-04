Previous
0304 Chincherichi Flower by alicats
0304 Chincherichi Flower

I subscribe to a local florist for a monthly flower delivery. This month there are Chincherichi in my vase, never heard of them before but I like them!
4th March 2021 4th Mar 21

Alison Miller

@alicats
I'm a train driver living Carluke, near Glasgow in Scotland, UK. I am married and have four dogs and five cats. I started taking pictures...
moni kozi
What a great detail photograph! Excellent
March 4th, 2021  
