67 / 365
0309 Under The Arches
I was walking to my car last night at work & seen this art on the wall under the arches of Central Station in Glasgow
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
Alison Miller
@alicats
I'm a train driver living Carluke, near Glasgow in Scotland, UK. I am married and have four dogs and five cats. I started taking pictures...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
9th March 2021 7:58pm
graffiti
art
moni kozi
Awesome
March 10th, 2021
