0316 Squeaky Cheety Chillin’ by alicats
75 / 365

0316 Squeaky Cheety Chillin’

One of 5 cats was enjoying a relaxing day in the house. Her name is Phoebe but we call her Squeaky because she can’t meow, just squeak!
16th March 2021 16th Mar 21

Alison Miller

@alicats
I'm a train driver living Carluke, near Glasgow in Scotland, UK. I am married and have four dogs and five cats. I started taking pictures...
