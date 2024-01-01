Sign up
1 / 365
New Year’s Day Dog Walk
Morning walk with Daisy & Murphy round the village
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
Alison Miller
@alicats
I'm a train driver living Carluke, near Glasgow in Scotland, UK. I am married and have four dogs and five cats. I started taking pictures...
365
iPhone 15 Plus
1st January 2024 10:53am
nature
trees
landscape
Krista Marson
ace
looks like a nice place to stroll
January 1st, 2024
