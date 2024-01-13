Previous
Line It Up by alicats
13 / 365

Line It Up

At Carluke Railway Station on my way to work this morning & the sun was rising under the footbridge over the tracks.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Alison Miller

@alicats
I'm a train driver living Carluke, near Glasgow in Scotland, UK. I am married and have four dogs and five cats. I started taking pictures...
