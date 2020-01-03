Busted a dang ol belt

I was driving home from work and all of a sudden I heard a thud and then my car started losing power. I could not accelerate and the meters on my dash were clicking away like a dog's tail wagging back and forth very quickly. I called my husband, telling him of my current predicament and that I was going to pull over. He of course stopped what he was doing and immediately came to rescue. Next to follow was my father-in-law and the two of them had to survey the area and see exactly what had transpired. My alternator belt dry rotted and fell off my car whilst driving. They then attached a tow chain to my car, I drove Nick's truck back home and long story short, we got her home. I am very blessed to have a husband who can save his damsel in distress.